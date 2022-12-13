CNB Bank Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CNB Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.