CNB Bank Has $189,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CNB Bank cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 290.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Nucor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $148.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

