CNB Bank Has $37,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CNB Bank reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 68.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 10,457.1% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.30. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

