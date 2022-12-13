Columbia Asset Management Acquires New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 124,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,544 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,067,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 191,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 75,205 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,481,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,176,000 after acquiring an additional 337,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $102.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.