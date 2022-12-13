Columbia Asset Management Acquires Shares of 1,700 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 7.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $549,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 143.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $160.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $173.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

