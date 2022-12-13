Columbia Asset Management Buys New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 346 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 5.2% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Tesla by 60.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 14.2% in the second quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $3,304,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,097,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,640,258 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.91.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $167.82 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.18 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

