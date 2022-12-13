Columbia Asset Management Buys Shares of 5,000 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS stock opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

