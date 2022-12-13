Columbia Asset Management Invests $407,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,345 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $125.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

