Columbia Asset Management Invests $551,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,083 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,969 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after purchasing an additional 172,185 shares during the period.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.
