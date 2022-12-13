Columbia Asset Management Makes New $223,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,689 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

