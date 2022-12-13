Columbia Asset Management Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $709.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $661.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $652.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $933.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

