Columbia Asset Management Purchases Shares of 1,440 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 16,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $222.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.45. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $271.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ferrari from €261.00 ($274.74) to €265.00 ($278.95) in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.50.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

