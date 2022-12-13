Columbia Asset Management Takes $281,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,984,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,950,000 after purchasing an additional 134,421 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,532,301. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.20. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

