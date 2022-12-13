Columbia Asset Management Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

MCHP opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

