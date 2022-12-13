Columbia Asset Management Takes Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

PPT stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.