ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Lessened by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,217 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE COP opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.52.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

