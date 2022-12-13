Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $716,000 Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $199.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.43. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,144 shares of company stock worth $630,991 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on VeriSign to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

