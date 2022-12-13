Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,253 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 82.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 39,136 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TECK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

