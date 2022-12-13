Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 118 ($1.45) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,176.44.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $214.69 billion, a PE ratio of 103.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

