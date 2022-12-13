Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $70,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $140.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.03.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.63.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

