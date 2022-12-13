Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Parkland in a report issued on Friday, December 9th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $3.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.92. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.00.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$30.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$24.25 and a 12-month high of C$39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese acquired 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.01 per share, with a total value of C$249,074.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,746.99. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese purchased 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.01 per share, with a total value of C$249,074.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,746.99. Also, Director James Pantelidis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 269,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,988,545.20. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $376,827 over the last ninety days.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

