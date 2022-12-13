CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 423,330 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.58% of CoStar Group worth $138,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,212 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,634,000 after purchasing an additional 403,931 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,965,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,039,000 after purchasing an additional 649,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,458,000 after purchasing an additional 131,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $81.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.28 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

