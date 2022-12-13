Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COUP. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of COUP opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.16. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $166.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,066 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1,237.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,825 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 251.9% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,230 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,679,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 87.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after acquiring an additional 991,100 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

