Denbury Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Denbury in a report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $7.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Denbury had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $439.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.14 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

NYSE:DEN opened at $83.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.02. Denbury has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Denbury by 112.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 81,750 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Denbury by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,532,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,946,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at $8,888,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Denbury by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 66,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 44,817 shares during the period.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

