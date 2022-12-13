Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 316.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 20,775 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 195.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $10,515,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,514,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,271,000 after buying an additional 197,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DLR stock opened at $108.33 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.21. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

