Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSX opened at $102.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

