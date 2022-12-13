Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 184 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $437.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $401.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.50. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.11.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

