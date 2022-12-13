Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 147.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,542,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,094,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.18.

Insider Activity

Equinix Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $680.37 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $606.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $637.96.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 162.09%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

