Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AeroVironment, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for AeroVironment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for AeroVironment’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.57.

AeroVironment Trading Up 6.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $87.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.66. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $114.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 140.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 70.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.