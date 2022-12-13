Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AXTA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems to $25.60 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.68.

AXTA stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.