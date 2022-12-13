Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Trican Well Service Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) – Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trican Well Service in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

TCW has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.97.

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$3.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$863.45 million and a PE ratio of 14.92. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$2.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.62.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

