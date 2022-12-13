Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Trican Well Service Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) – Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trican Well Service in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.
TCW has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.97.
Trican Well Service Price Performance
About Trican Well Service
Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.
Recommended Stories
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.