Financial Comparison: Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Advantage Solutions has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Advantage Solutions and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 3 0 0 2.00 Zillow Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

Advantage Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 172.44%. Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.05%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Zillow Group.

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Zillow Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $3.60 billion 0.18 $54.49 million $0.22 9.45 Zillow Group $8.15 billion 1.03 -$527.78 million ($1.16) -30.55

Advantage Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.8% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions 1.72% 6.80% 3.03% Zillow Group -3.01% -3.16% -1.92%

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

