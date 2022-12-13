FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Issued By KeyCorp

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.82. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. The firm had revenue of $482.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.87 million.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

MGY stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.24%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.