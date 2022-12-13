FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Southwest Airlines in a report released on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the airline will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on LUV. Melius started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

LUV stock opened at $38.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

