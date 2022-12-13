FY2022 EPS Estimates for Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prometheus Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.15) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.37). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prometheus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.49) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prometheus Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.64) EPS.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $107.46 on Monday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $117.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,144,000 after purchasing an additional 792,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.