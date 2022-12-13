FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Issued By Oppenheimer

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sprinklr in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CXM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

Sprinklr Stock Up 2.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $8.74 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $40,135.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,543.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,328 shares of company stock valued at $426,189 over the last 90 days. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

