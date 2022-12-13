FY2023 Earnings Forecast for STERIS’ Issued By Raymond James (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for STERIS’ in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. Raymond James also issued estimates for STERIS’’s FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.57 million.

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

