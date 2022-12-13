FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Dollarama in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DOL. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Dollarama from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.45.

Shares of DOL opened at C$81.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.27 billion and a PE ratio of 32.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$58.32 and a 1 year high of C$85.88.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.70, for a total value of C$1,004,452.80. In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.76, for a total value of C$236,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$945,120. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.70, for a total transaction of C$1,004,452.80. Insiders have sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,941 in the last ninety days.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

