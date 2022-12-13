FY2023 EPS Estimates for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Raised by Analyst

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for GameStop in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn ($1.36) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.50). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $5.30 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GameStop Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

GameStop stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of -0.48. GameStop has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in GameStop by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GameStop by 24.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.