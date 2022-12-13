FY2024 EPS Estimates for Urban Edge Properties Cut by Capital One Financial (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 8th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Urban Edge Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $15.09 on Monday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 26,083.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Urban Edge Properties



Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

