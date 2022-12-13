Garde Capital Inc. Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Garde Capital Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $266,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $345,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,664,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $134.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.67 and a 200-day moving average of $123.97. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $155.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.