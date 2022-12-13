Garde Capital Inc. Invests $108,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 157,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.17.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $175.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.41. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

