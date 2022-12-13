Global Payments Inc. (GPN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 30th

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Global Payments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 181.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Global Payments has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Global Payments to earn $10.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $93.99 and a 1 year high of $153.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Global Payments by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Global Payments by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.