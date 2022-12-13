GoHealth, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCOGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoHealth in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for GoHealth’s current full-year earnings is ($4.65) per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price objective on GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

GoHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $352.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoHealth

In other GoHealth news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III purchased 2,717,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,022.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,766,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869,299.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb acquired 60,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $893,363.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,073,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,128,092.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III acquired 2,717,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,022.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,766,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,869,299.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,223,730 shares of company stock worth $8,878,661. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in GoHealth by 3,465.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,593 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the second quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GoHealth by 378.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50,322 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in GoHealth by 302.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 20.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

