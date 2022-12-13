Gossamer Bio, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.74) Per Share (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Gossamer Bio in a report released on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.74) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.72). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOSS. Barclays lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at $89,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.