Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Greif in a research report issued on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greif’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Get Greif alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Greif Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Shares of Greif stock opened at $68.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.96. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. Greif has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $74.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth $61,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Greif in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $330,526.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,275,005 shares in the company, valued at $162,935,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 41,716 shares of company stock worth $3,019,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Greif Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.