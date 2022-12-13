Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives $1,600.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,600.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HKMPF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($23.31) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,400 ($17.18) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

