Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 106,885 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 13.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,053,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 126,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

