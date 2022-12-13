Hostess Brands, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hostess Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Hostess Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TWNK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of TWNK opened at $24.77 on Monday. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,997,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,790,000 after purchasing an additional 96,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,037,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,046,000 after purchasing an additional 229,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55,673 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,887,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320,776 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

