IMA Wealth Inc. Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of SJM opened at $155.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $156.78.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

